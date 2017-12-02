U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Peter Bosse, commander of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), walks through a formation of Soldiers with Detachment 6 to shake their hands during their deployment ceremony at the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|02.12.2017
|02.12.2017 22:26
|3159568
|170212-A-ZU930-012
|2700x1797
|2.55 MB
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, A General sends off his troops [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Detachment 6 of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) deploys for Mideast mission
