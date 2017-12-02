U.S. Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Warren Waugh, of Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater), stands in formation at the position of attention during a deployment ceremony at the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 22:26 Photo ID: 3159570 VIRIN: 170212-A-ZU930-013 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.68 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Sergeant [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.