(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9]

    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.26.2016

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Marines practice drill manual with noncommissioned officer swords during a Corporals Course held aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), while afloat in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2016. Corporals Course is a period of professional military education, instructing corporals in the morals, ethics, discipline, and mindset needed to become a well-rounded NCO. The Marines are with the 11th Marines Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:33
    Photo ID: 3151789
    VIRIN: 161027-M-WQ703-011
    Resolution: 3882x2868
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual
    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NCO
    Corporals Course
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Noncommissioned Officer
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    1st Battalion 4th Marines
    BLT 1/4
    USS Somerset
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4
    LPD-25
    VMM-163 (Rein)
    West-Pac 16-2
    Western Pacific Deployment 16-2
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Rein)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT