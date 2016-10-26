11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual

USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Cpl. Daniel Roldan draws his sword from the scabbard during a ‘sword manual’ period of instruction while at sea aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 26, 2016. Corporals Course teaches corporals, the first rank in the Marine Corps known as noncommissioned officers, leadership fundamentals. Roldan is a radio operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

