USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – 1st Sgt. Francisco Ortega leads a ‘sword manual’ period of instruction on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) Oct. 26, 2016. Corporal is the first rank in the Marine Corps that rates to carry a noncommissioned officer sword and the training teaches proper sword handling during drill movements. Ortega is the Weapons Co. first sergeant with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2016 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:32 Photo ID: 3151773 VIRIN: 161027-M-WQ703-007 Resolution: 5518x3296 Size: 3.05 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.