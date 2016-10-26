(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 5 of 9]

    11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.26.2016

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – 1st Sgt. Francisco Ortega leads a ‘sword manual’ period of instruction on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) Oct. 26, 2016. Corporal is the first rank in the Marine Corps that rates to carry a noncommissioned officer sword and the training teaches proper sword handling during drill movements. Ortega is the Weapons Co. first sergeant with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:32
    Photo ID: 3151773
    VIRIN: 161027-M-WQ703-007
    Resolution: 5518x3296
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Corporals Course
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Noncommissioned Officer
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    1st Battalion 4th Marines
    BLT 1/4
    USS Somerset
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4
    LPD-25
    VMM-163 (Rein)
    West-Pac 16-2
    Western Pacific Deployment 16-2
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Rein)

