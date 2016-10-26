USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Marines practice drill manual with noncommissioned officer swords during a Corporals Course held aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), while afloat in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2016. Corporals Course is a period of professional military education, instructing corporals in the morals, ethics, discipline, and mindset needed to become a well-rounded NCO. The Marines are with the 11th Marines Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:32
|Photo ID:
|3151785
|VIRIN:
|161027-M-WQ703-010
|Resolution:
|2960x3762
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT