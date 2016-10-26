11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual

USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Marines practice drill manual with noncommissioned officer swords during a Corporals Course held aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), while afloat in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2016. Corporals Course is a period of professional military education, instructing corporals in the morals, ethics, discipline, and mindset needed to become a well-rounded NCO. The Marines are with the 11th Marines Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

