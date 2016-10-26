11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual

USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Cpl. Kyle Cushman conducts ‘order, sword’ drill movement during a Corporals Course period of instruction while at sea aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 26, 2016. ‘Order, sword’ is the proper way to render a salute while under arms. Cushman is a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

