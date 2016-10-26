USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Cpl. Kyle Cushman conducts ‘order, sword’ drill movement during a Corporals Course period of instruction while at sea aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 26, 2016. ‘Order, sword’ is the proper way to render a salute while under arms. Cushman is a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:32
|Photo ID:
|3151775
|VIRIN:
|161027-M-WQ703-008
|Resolution:
|2984x4178
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
