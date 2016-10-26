USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Cpl. Jonathan Cobb stands at the position of attention during a Corporals Course formation aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2016. The formation was held as part of the Corporals Course curriculum called “sword manual”. Cobb is a motor transportation operator with Headquarters and Service Co., Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:32
|Photo ID:
|3151770
|VIRIN:
|161027-M-WQ703-005
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
