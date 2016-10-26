USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – Cpl. Jonathan Cobb stands at the position of attention during a Corporals Course formation aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) while afloat in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2016. The formation was held as part of the Corporals Course curriculum called “sword manual”. Cobb is a motor transportation operator with Headquarters and Service Co., Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2016 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:32 Photo ID: 3151770 VIRIN: 161027-M-WQ703-005 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 5.09 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.