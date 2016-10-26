USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 26, 2016) – 1st Sgt. Francisco Ortega executes ‘eyes, right’ during a Corporals Course period of instruction while at sea aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 26, 2016. Corporals Course teaches corporals, the first rank in the Marine Corps known as noncommissioned officers, leadership fundamentals. Ortega is the Weapons Co. first sergeant with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2016 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:32 Photo ID: 3151776 VIRIN: 161027-M-WQ703-009 Resolution: 2979x4704 Size: 2.25 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU's Corporals Course Sword Manual [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.