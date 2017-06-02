392nd ESB welcome home ceremony

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion attend a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. The unit had just returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

