    Maj. Gen. Bosse [Image 9 of 12]

    Maj. Gen. Bosse

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar  

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commander of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), speaks to some 300 members of the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 16:15
    Photo ID: 3150990
    VIRIN: 170206-A-ZU930-003
    Resolution: 2700x1896
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Bosse [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

