U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Anthony Hooker, an Army photojournalist from Augusta, Ga., with the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, takes photo of Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commander of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), as he congratulates members of the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. The 392nd ESB had just returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 16:15
|Photo ID:
|3151004
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-ZU930-010
|Resolution:
|2700x1774
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grip and grin [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
392nd ESB returns from nine-month deployment to Middle East
LEAVE A COMMENT