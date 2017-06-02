Grip and grin

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Anthony Hooker, an Army photojournalist from Augusta, Ga., with the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, takes photo of Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commander of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), as he congratulates members of the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. The 392nd ESB had just returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

