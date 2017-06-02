U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commander of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), hands commemorative flags to members of the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion who had just finished their first deployments during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. The battalion had just returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 16:15 Photo ID: 3150982 VIRIN: 170206-A-ZU930-012 Resolution: 2700x1769 Size: 3.28 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome home [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.