U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Delilah Simmons, the personal readiness branch officer in charge for the 335th Signal Command (Theater), from Demopolis, Ala., sets up awards for the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion’s welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 16:15
|Photo ID:
|3150983
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-ZU930-001
|Resolution:
|2700x1758
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DEMOPOLIS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Awards [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
