U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commander of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), hands a commemorative flag to a member of the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. The battalion had just returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

