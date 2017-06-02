U.S. Army Reserve senior leadership, including 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse (right), bow their heads in a moment of thanks for the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion’s safe return from the Middle East during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 16:15
|Photo ID:
|3151007
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-ZU930-013
|Resolution:
|2700x1836
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thankful [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
