U.S. Army Reserve senior leadership, including 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commander Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse (right), bow their heads in a moment of thanks for the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion’s safe return from the Middle East during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

