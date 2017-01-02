San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Fargo, N.D. native, Steel Worker 1st Class Andrew Hagemeier, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio, speaks with his leading chief petty officer, Chief Navy Counselor Isabel Laurel during a bi-weekly Delayed Entry Program (DEP) meeting held at the San Antonio Food Bank. After the DEP meeting, recruiters along with more than 50 future Sailors volunteered at the food bank by sorting and packaging food items for donation. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. “It was a great way to build camaraderie while doing something wonderful for our city,” said Hagemeier, a 2005 graduate of Fargo North High School. “This also shows the community how much the Navy values making our city better.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

