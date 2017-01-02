San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Brownsville, Texas, native, Cesar Lozano, a future Sailor in the Navy Delayed Entry Program (DEP), volunteers at the San Antonio Food Bank. Lozano, a 2014 graduate of Veterans Memorial High School in Brownsville, participated in the bi-weekly DEP meeting hosted by Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. Lozano will attend recruit training in Great Lakes, Mich. in April with follow-on training as an aviation structural mechanic. “I joined the Navy to better my life and help out my country,” said Lozano. “My sister is in the Navy and my family supports my decision.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

