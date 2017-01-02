San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) San Antonio native, Joel Rabago, a future Sailor in the Navy Delayed Entry Program (DEP), volunteers at the San Antonio Food Bank. Rabago, a 2016 graduate of Roosevelt High School, participated in the bi-weekly DEP meeting hosted by Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. Rabago will attend recruit training in Great Lakes, Mich. in February with follow-on training as a nuclear technician. “The Navy is providing me the opportunity to be something that I thought I could not be,” said Rabago. “Going straight to college wasn’t for me, but in the Navy, I can attend during my enlistment.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

Date Taken: 02.01.2017
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US