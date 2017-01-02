San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Geraldine Igualdo, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio, volunteers at the San Antonio Food Bank. Prior to the event, Igualdo, a native of The Philippines, participated in her station’s bi-weekly Delayed Entry Program meeting by performing re-certifications of more than 50 future Sailors. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

