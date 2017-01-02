(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank [Image 5 of 6]

    San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Geraldine Igualdo, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio, volunteers at the San Antonio Food Bank. Prior to the event, Igualdo, a native of The Philippines, participated in her station’s bi-weekly Delayed Entry Program meeting by performing re-certifications of more than 50 future Sailors. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 00:36
    Photo ID: 3147472
    VIRIN: 170201-N-ND850-003
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: MANILA, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank [Image 1 of 6], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    COMREL

