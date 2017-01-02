San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Fargo, N.D. native, Steel Worker 1st Class Andrew...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Fargo, N.D. native, Steel Worker 1st Class Andrew Hagemeier, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio, talks with future Sailor Esmeralda Lopez during a bi-weekly Delayed Entry Program (DEP) meeting held at the San Antonio Food Bank. After the DEP meeting, recruiters along with more than 50 future Sailors volunteered at the food bank by sorting and packaging food items for donation. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. “It was a great way to build camaraderie while doing something wonderful for our city,” said Hagemeier, a 2005 graduate of Fargo North High School. “This also shows the community how much the Navy values making our city better.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Instilling the “Whole Sailor Concept” was the mission of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Northeast San Antonio during a Delayed Entry Program meeting held at the San Antonio Food Bank.



The meeting began with a muster and re-certifications of more than 50 future Sailors, who were recruited from the NRS.



As part of the DEP meeting, which the NRS holds bi-weekly, the future Sailors and their recruiters assisted the food bank by sorting and packaging donated food items.



“We felt this would be a good opportunity for our future Sailors to give back to the community,” said Steel Worker 1st Class Andrew Hagemeier, a recruiter assigned to the NRS and native of Fargo, N.D.



The volunteers received a detailed briefing by Lauren Oxner, the donor engagement coordinator for the San Antonio Food Bank.



“The volunteers sorted through dry food items which were donated through November thru December,” said Oxner, an Air Force veteran and native of Savannah Ga. “We were hoping to receive one million pounds of food, but we actually received more than two million pounds.”



According to Oxner, the volunteers also inspected the products to ensure suitability and that they were within food guidelines for distribution to the food bank’s 535 partner agencies.



“I think the future Sailors are great to be able to give back to the community,” said Oxner. “I love talking with volunteers which have included Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen.”



Future Sailor Cesar Lozano of Brownsville, Texas was appreciative of the opportunity to volunteer.



“I love to volunteer,” said Lozano, a 2014 graduate of Veterans Memorial High School in Brownsville, who will be leaving for recruiting training in April. “This is a great way to help those families who need the services of the food bank.



Future Sailor and San Antonio native Joel Rabago, who joined the Navy to become a nuclear technician said it was great to volunteer when normally they would meet at the NRS.



“The fact that we can be here to help people and have additional time to bond together is worthwhile,” said Rabago, a 2016 graduate of Roosevelt High School.



According to Hagemeier, the NRS is looking to provide more volunteer opportunities for their future Sailors at least once a month during DEP meetings.



“This was a great way to build camaraderie while doing something wonderful for our city,” said Hagemeier. “This also shows the community how much the Navy values making our city better.”