San Antonio Future Sailors, Recruiters donate time to Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – (Feb. 1, 2017) Charlotte, N.C. native, Esmeralda Lopez, a future Sailor in the Navy Delayed Entry Program (DEP), volunteers at the San Antonio Food Bank. Lopez, a senior at Judson High School, participated in the bi-weekly DEP meeting hosted by Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio. The purpose of the volunteerism was to instill the “Whole Sailor Concept”. Lopez will attend recruit training in Great Lakes, Mich. in July with follow-on training as a deck seaman. “I joined the Navy to do what is right,” said Lopez. “Plus there are many benefits from joining. It’s a good decision for me overall.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

