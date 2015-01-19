(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers [Image 1 of 5]

    Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2015

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Marcus Brumbaugh, (right) an electrical equipment mechanic at the Cordell Hull Dam in Carthage, Tenn., stand with Gaila, a 13-year old student and two volunteer helpers at the 36th Disabled Sports USA Adaptive Learn to Ski event clinic at the Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo by Keith Arimura)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers [Image 1 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

