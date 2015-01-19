Marcus Brumbaugh, an electrical equipment mechanic at the Cordell Hull Dam in Carthage, Tenn., guides Chad Hooks an adaptive skiers during the 36th Disabled Sports USA Adaptive Learn to Ski event clinic held Jan. 19, 2017 at the Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, N.C. Radio telephones are used in helmets to communicate. (Photo By Keith Arimura)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 14:25
|Photo ID:
|3146410
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-CE999-002
|Resolution:
|1385x1936
|Size:
|272.45 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers [Image 1 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers
LEAVE A COMMENT