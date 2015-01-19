Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers

Marcus Brumbaugh, an electrical equipment mechanic at the Cordell Hull Dam in Carthage, Tenn., guides an adaptive skier during downhill at the 36th Disabled Sports USA Adaptive Learn to Ski event clinic at the Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo by Keith Arimura)

