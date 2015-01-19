Marcus Brumbaugh, an electrical mechanic from the Nashville District uses a radio telephone headset inserted inside helmets to communicate and guide Mamadi Corra, a PhD professor at East Carolina University and adaptive skier down a slope during the 36th Disabled Sports USA Adaptive Learn to Ski event clinic held Jan. 19, 2017 at the Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, N.C. The instructor. (Photo by Keith Arimura)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 14:25
|Photo ID:
|3146407
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-CE999-001
|Resolution:
|915x915
|Size:
|373.49 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers
