Marcus Brumbaugh, an electrical mechanic from the Nashville District skies downhill with military veteran Dean Tisdale an adaptive skier during the 36th Disabled Sports USA Adaptive Learn to Ski event clinic held Jan. 19, 2017 at the Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, N.C. (Photo by Keith Arimura)
This work, Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers [Image 1 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corps employee hits the slopes to assist adaptive skiers
