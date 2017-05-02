U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz (center), 145th Maintenance Squadron, clips together his dog tags while waiting in line during a deployment processing line held at the held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. Armendariz is a crew chief and is deploying for the first time to maintain C-130 Hercules aircraft in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel to provide tactical airlift in the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 18:16 Photo ID: 3144872 VIRIN: 170205-Z-RZ465-1010 Resolution: 6683x4461 Size: 23.52 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.