U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz (center), 145th Maintenance Squadron, clips together his dog tags while waiting in line during a deployment processing line held at the held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. Armendariz is a crew chief and is deploying for the first time to maintain C-130 Hercules aircraft in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel to provide tactical airlift in the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 18:16
|Photo ID:
|3144872
|VIRIN:
|170205-Z-RZ465-1010
|Resolution:
|6683x4461
|Size:
|23.52 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A Crew Chief’s First Deployment Rite of Passage
