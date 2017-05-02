Airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing walk through a pre-deployment processing line to ensure military and personal readiness at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. The processing line had eight representatives from different units to address any final concerns the Airmen may have before deploying.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 18:16 Photo ID: 3144861 VIRIN: 170205-Z-RZ465-1005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 25.98 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.