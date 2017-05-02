U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Dietz (left), 145th Maintenance Squadron, sorts through his mobility folder during a deployment processing line held at the held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. Dietz is a crew chief and will maintain the C-130 Hercules aircraft to provide tactical airlift in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US This work, Deployment Processing Line, by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.