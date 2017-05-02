U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Dietz (left), 145th Maintenance Squadron, sorts through his mobility folder during a deployment processing line held at the held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. Dietz is a crew chief and will maintain the C-130 Hercules aircraft to provide tactical airlift in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 18:16
|Photo ID:
|3144866
|VIRIN:
|170205-Z-RZ465-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.87 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
