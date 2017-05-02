(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployment Processing Line [Image 3 of 10]

    Deployment Processing Line

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Dietz (left), 145th Maintenance Squadron, sorts through his mobility folder during a deployment processing line held at the held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. Dietz is a crew chief and will maintain the C-130 Hercules aircraft to provide tactical airlift in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 18:16
    Photo ID: 3144866
    VIRIN: 170205-Z-RZ465-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.87 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

