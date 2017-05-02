U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Wood (left), 145th Operation Support Squadron, adds family members to an outreach list while talking to Chaplain Jeffrey Kidd, 145th Airlift Wing, during a deployment processing line held at North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. The processing line had eight representatives from different units to address any final concerns the Airmen may have before deploying.

