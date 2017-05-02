(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployment Processing Line [Image 5 of 10]

    Deployment Processing Line

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing walk through a pre-deployment processing line to ensure military and personal readiness at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. The processing line had eight representatives from different units to address any final concerns the Airmen may have before deploying.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

