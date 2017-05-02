U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson (right), 145th Force Support Squadron, checks over pre-deployment paperwork for Lt. Col. Gary Dodge (left), 145th Airlift Wing, during a deployment processing line held at the held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. Airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing are deploying in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel to provide tactical airlift in the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 18:15 Photo ID: 3144854 VIRIN: 170205-Z-RZ465-1001 Resolution: 6053x4040 Size: 16.84 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployment Processing Line [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.