NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Evait Hayes (right), 145th Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates how to administer medical care for a head wound to Senior Amn. Amy Pearson (center) and Tech. Sgt. Justin Aycock (left), 145th Security Forces Squadron during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held in a hangar at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. Hayes is one of 10 instructors assigned to train pre-deploying Airmen on self-aid buddy care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

