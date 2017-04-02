NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment

U.S. Air Force Capt. Frangey Medina, staff weather officer for the 156th Weather Flight instructs Airmen on the proper airway breathing controls during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. Medina is one of 10 instructors assigned to train pre-deploying Airmen on self-aid buddy care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

