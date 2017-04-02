(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment [Image 3 of 13]

    NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Frangey Medina, staff weather officer for the 156th Weather Flight instructs Airmen on the proper airway breathing controls during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. Medina is one of 10 instructors assigned to train pre-deploying Airmen on self-aid buddy care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 17:24
    Photo ID: 3144840
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-RS771-1163
    Resolution: 6017x3731
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment [Image 1 of 13], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

