U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abigail Nichols, emergency management apprentice for the 145th Airlift Wing, trains Airmen on how to conduct a post attack reconnaissance mission during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held in a hangar at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. The 145th Emergency Management team trained nearly 100 members of the NCANG in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosives as a part of pre-deployment preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 17:24
|Photo ID:
|3144838
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-RS771-1139
|Resolution:
|7019x4607
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment [Image 1 of 13], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
