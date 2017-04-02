145th AW Holds Rodeo for pre-deployers

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Nemitz (left) and Capt. Rob Hegler (right), pilots for the 145th Airlift Wing, perform buddy-checks while in mission oriented protective posture gear during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held in a hangar at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. The 145th Emergency Management team trained nearly 100 members of the NCANG in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosives as a part of pre-deployment preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

