145th AW Holds Rodeo for pre-deployers

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ron Hardison, 145th Airlift Wing emergency management craftsman, trains Airmen how to conduct a post attack reconnaissance mission during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held in a hangar at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. The 145th Emergency Management team trained nearly 100 members of the NCANG in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosives as a part of pre-deployment preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

