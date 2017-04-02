U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Dontraz McNair, emergency management superintendent for the 145th Airlift Wing demonstrates decontamination materials used in a chemical attack during an Air Expeditionary Skills Rodeo held in a hangar at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 4, 2017. The 145th Emergency Management team trained nearly 100 members of the NCANG in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosives as a part of pre-deployment preparedness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Air National Guard Preps for deployment, by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.