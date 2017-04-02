Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

Hershel “Woody” Williamson, Medal of Honor recipient and battle of Iwo Jima in World War II veteran, applauds with the audience after being recognized for his service during the change of responsibility ceremony for Army Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. United States Marine Cpl. Woody Williamson fought valiantly for four hours under heavy enemy fire during the battle of Iwo Jima to prepare demolition charges and obtain flamethrowers to overtake the enemy stronghold. Williamson was assigned to the U.S.M.C. Reserves 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division during his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

