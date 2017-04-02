Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, speaks to the audience about the value the WVNG brings to the communities throughout the state during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Incoming state Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor from outgoing state Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin L. Harry. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

