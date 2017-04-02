Army Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen, incoming West Virginia National Guard state command sergeant major, holds the non-commissioned officer sword presented to him by The Adjutant General of the WVNG, Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Allen assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the WVNG from outgoing state Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin. L. Harry. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3144449
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-XR107-094
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 1 of 14], by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
