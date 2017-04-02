Army Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen, incoming West Virginia National Guard state command sergeant major, holds the non-commissioned officer sword presented to him by The Adjutant General of the WVNG, Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Allen assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the WVNG from outgoing state Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin. L. Harry. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 10:32 Photo ID: 3144449 VIRIN: 170204-Z-XR107-094 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.76 MB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 1 of 14], by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.