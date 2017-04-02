Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

Incoming West Virginia National Guard state Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen (center), sits beside Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer (left) and outgoing WVNG state Command Sgt. Kevin L. Harry (right) during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Allen assumed responsibility for the WVNG’s enlisted force as the senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

