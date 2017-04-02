Incoming state Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Allen assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin L. Harry and is charged with the duties as the senior enlisted advisor for the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3144458
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-XR107-169
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 1 of 14], by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT