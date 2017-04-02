Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

Incoming state Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Allen assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin L. Harry and is charged with the duties as the senior enlisted advisor for the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

