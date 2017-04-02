(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 9 of 14]

    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Capt. Holli Nelson 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Outgoing state Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin L. Harry discusses the elements of the command sergeant major coin prior to presenting it to the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard’s newest enlisted member during his change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Harry relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen who will be charged with the duties as the senior enlisted advisor for the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 10:32
    Photo ID: 3144455
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-XR107-154
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 1 of 14], by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force
    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    senior enlisted advisor
    West Virginia National Guard
    Marines
    USA
    Army National Guard
    JFHQ
    WVNG
    Command Sgt. Maj. CSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT