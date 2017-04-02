(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 6 of 14]

    Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Capt. Holli Nelson 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Incoming West Virginia National Guard state Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Allen (center), stands beside Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer (left) and outgoing WVNG state Command Sgt. Kevin L. Harry (right) at the conclusion of the change of responsibility ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at the West Virginia Joint Force Headquarters Armory, Charleston, W.Va. Allen assumed responsibility for the WVNG’s enlisted force as the senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Holli Nelson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allen assumes responsibility for West Virginia National Guard enlisted force [Image 1 of 14], by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    senior enlisted advisor
    West Virginia National Guard
    Marines
    USA
    Army National Guard
    JFHQ
    WVNG
    Command Sgt. Maj. CSM

