    B-1B Lancer [Image 3 of 35]

    B-1B Lancer

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    08.17.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts a training flight Aug. 18, 2016, at Andersen AFB, Guam. The aircraft is deployed in support of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer [Image 1 of 35], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

