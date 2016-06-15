Island Knights Aid in Rescue off Coast of Guam

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Island Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a training flight Aug. 16, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. HSC-25 maintains a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation alert posture, directly supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Guam and Joint Region Marianas. HSC-25 ensures maritime peace and security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger)
