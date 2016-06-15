(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam [Image 7 of 35]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Island Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a training flight Aug. 15, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. HSC-25 maintains a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation alert posture, directly supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Guam and Joint Region Marianas. HSC-25 ensures maritime peace and security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 01:51
    Photo ID: 3143623
    VIRIN: 160818-F-LP948-227
    Resolution: 3896x2432
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam [Image 1 of 35], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    B-1B Lancer
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1B Lancer
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Island Knights Aid in Rescue off Coast of Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    B-2 Spirit lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam
    B-2 Spirit lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam
    B-1B Lancer
    B-1B Lancer
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MH-60 Seahawk HSC-25 Navy Helicopter Medical Evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT