    B-2 Spirit lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam [Image 11 of 35]

    B-2 Spirit lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    08.17.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 18, 2016. U.S. Strategic Command bombers regularly rotate through the Indo-Asia-Pacific to conduct USPACOM-led air operations, providing leaders with deterrent options to maintain regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2016
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 01:51
    Photo ID: 3143615
    VIRIN: 160818-F-LP948-011
    Resolution: 3265x1443
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam [Image 1 of 35], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

